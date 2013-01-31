Jan 31 Cosmetics maker Elizabeth Arden Inc reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results due to weak sales at department stores and at a key retailer during the holiday season.

Net income rose to $48.1 million, or 1.58 per share, from $42.4 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company, which licenses fragrance brands from True Religion Apparel and hip-hop star Nicki Minaj and singer Justin Bieber, reported earnings of $1.58 per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $468 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.63 per share on revenue of $492.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.