Jan 31 Cosmetics maker Elizabeth Arden Inc
reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results due
to weak sales at department stores and at a key retailer during
the holiday season.
Net income rose to $48.1 million, or 1.58 per share, from
$42.4 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company, which licenses
fragrance brands from True Religion Apparel and hip-hop star
Nicki Minaj and singer Justin Bieber, reported earnings of $1.58
per share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $468 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.63 per share on revenue
of $492.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.