ATHENS Nov 24 Greece's biggest construction firm, Aktor, a subsidiary of Ellaktor, on Thursday denied any wrongdoing after a Greek prosecutor charged it with fraud over two state infrastructure project tenders launched in 2007 and 2011.

Court officials said the prosecutor, who conducted a preliminary investigation, accused Aktor and rival company Mochlos of violating competition rules, causing damage to the state.

The companies are accused of pre-arranging to submit certain bids for two projects, one at the Athens railway and another at the port of the northern city of Thessaloniki, the officials said.

Aktor said in response, "there wasn't any prearrangement for the submission of the offers nor any violation by the representatives of Aktor. Most importantly, there is no issue of damaging the state."

"We are certain that our positions will be confirmed."

Mochlos could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shares in Ellaktor shed 7.5 percent on Thursday, underperforming the broader Greek market which lost 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)