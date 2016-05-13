May 13 Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will transfer 16 percent stake in its investment management unit to a Shenzhen-based fashion industry investment fund

* Says transaction price is 1 yuan

* Says company shares 60 percent interest in the fund

* The company will hold 49 percent stake in the unit after the transaction, falling from 65 percent

