UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 10 Ellen AB :
* Ellen's probiotic intimate cream listed at Rossmann in Germany
* First order to supply the stores amounts to a value of almost 300,000 Swedish crowns ($39,911). Products will be delivered in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5168 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources