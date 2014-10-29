Oct 29 Ellies Holdings Ltd
* Agreed to rescheduled debt terms and conditions with its
primary lender, Standard Bank Of South Africa Limited
* Will proceed with a capital raising by way of a general
issue of shares for cash in order to reduce its gearing
* Will issue 45 000 000 ellies ordinary shares at 110 cents
per share to client funds managed by mazi capital proprietary
for settlement by no later than thursday, nov 6
* To undertake fully underwritten rights offer, offering
shareholders 30 new shares at 110 cents per share for every 100
shares held to raise about r115 million
