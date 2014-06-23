June 23 Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology Co Ltd

* Says has raised 1.38 billion yuan ($222.26 million) in Shanghai IPO

* Says the online part of the sale has attracted interest amount to 176.38 times the amount on offer

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/UylzcG

