May 1 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT opened $1.00, or 5 percent, below their IPO price on Wednesday, as share prices of recently-listed REITs continue to languish.

Ellington had priced its 6.5 million shares at $20 per share to raise $130 million.

The REIT, backed by Blackstone Group, invests in residential mortgage and other real estate assets.

Shares of mortgage REITs such as Zais Financial Corp , Javelin Mortgage Investment Corp and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, which went public in recent months, also saw lukewarm debuts. They are trading slightly above their IPO prices.

A number of REITs and private equity-backed companies have sought to tap public markets in the past six months as U.S. stock markets rallied to record highs.

American Residential Properties Inc and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc are among the REITs that have filed for IPOs recently.

Mortgage REITs generate earnings with the help of the difference between income earned on their assets and the cost of their financing and hedging activities.

Blackstone's stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage will fall to 28 percent after the offering.

Blackstone backed-packaged foods maker Pinnacle Foods Inc fetched a valuation of about $2.3 billion and has gained 19 percent since its listing in March. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has gained 22 percent since Blackstone took it public in April at a valuation of $3.11 billion.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc were the lead underwriters to the offering.

Ellington shares were trading at $19.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.