May 1 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage
REIT opened $1.00, or 5 percent, below their IPO price
on Wednesday, as share prices of recently-listed REITs continue
to languish.
Ellington had priced its 6.5 million shares at $20 per share
to raise $130 million.
The REIT, backed by Blackstone Group, invests in
residential mortgage and other real estate assets.
Shares of mortgage REITs such as Zais Financial Corp
, Javelin Mortgage Investment Corp and Western
Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, which went public in recent
months, also saw lukewarm debuts. They are trading slightly
above their IPO prices.
A number of REITs and private equity-backed companies have
sought to tap public markets in the past six months as U.S.
stock markets rallied to record highs.
American Residential Properties Inc and Armada Hoffler
Properties Inc are among the REITs that have filed for IPOs
recently.
Mortgage REITs generate earnings with the help of the
difference between income earned on their assets and the cost of
their financing and hedging activities.
Blackstone's stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage will
fall to 28 percent after the offering.
Blackstone backed-packaged foods maker Pinnacle Foods Inc
fetched a valuation of about $2.3 billion and has gained
19 percent since its listing in March. SeaWorld Entertainment
Inc has gained 22 percent since Blackstone took it
public in April at a valuation of $3.11 billion.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Deutsche Bank
Securities Inc were the lead underwriters to the offering.
Ellington shares were trading at $19.19 on the New York
Stock Exchange.