NEW YORK, June 1 Elliott Management, the $27
billion hedge fund, has hired a Houlihan Lokey banker as part of
its activist team, as the group expands its reach across a broad
range of sectors.
Geoffrey Sorbello, a Houlihan director who specializes in
shareholder activism, contested M&A and proxy contests, joined
New York-based Elliott on Tuesday, according to an email seen by
Reuters.
Elliott declined to comment. A Houlihan spokesman confirmed
Sorbello's departure but would not discuss further details, in
accord with bank policy.
Sorbello will remain based in New York and report to Jesse
Cohn, Elliott's senior portfolio manager, according to a person
familiar with the matter. Cohn has played a major role in the
hedge fund's activist campaigns in the technology sector,
including via its stake in Qlik Technologies, which
prompted the data analytics company to put itself up for sale.
Elliott's hiring of Sorbello, who previously worked at proxy
solicitation firm Okapi Partners and proxy advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), shows how the hedge
fund is seeking to strengthen its activist strategy, which
comprises a relatively small portion of the massive hedge fund's
market activity.
While the bulk of Elliott's activism has focused on the tech
space lately, Elliott has broadened its reach across multiple
sectors, including oil and gas, retail and other industries.
Ares Capital Corp agreed to buy smaller rival American
Capital Ltd on May 23 for $3.4 billion, after Elliott
took a large stake in ACAS and pushed it to ditch a spin-out
plan and instead explore a sale. The current auction of outdoor
retailer Cabela's was the result of an Elliott campaign.
Elliott's three largest equity holdings are data storage
company EMC Corp, which is in the process of being bought by
Dell Inc, oil company Hess Corp and aluminum maker Alcoa Inc,
according to a quarterly filing.
Elliott is among the largest and most active hedge funds in
the activist arena - part of a growing crowd of investors
pushing for leadership and strategy changes across Corporate
America. Last year saw more than 500 activist campaigns, the
most ever recorded, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The wash of campaigns has led to several high profile moves
among activist advisers in the last few years, including where
advisers moved to investment banks tasked with defending
dissident investors, or, as in Sorbello's case, advisers moving
to an internal role at an activist.
