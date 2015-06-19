SEOUL, June 19 South Korea's Seoul Central District Court will rule by July 1 on U.S. fund Elliott's injunction request to block a Samsung C&T Corp shareholder vote on Cheil Industries Inc's takeover offer.

Elliott, a Samsung C&T shareholder, filed the injunction to block the $8 billion all-stock offer from Cheil Industries. The fund says the offer is unfair to C&T shareholders. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)