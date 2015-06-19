* Elliott seeks to block Cheil Industries-Samsung C&T merger
* Samsung C&T says Elliott's arguments lack legal basis
* Deal seen critical to Samsung Group leadership transfer
(Updates with comments from Elliott and Samsung C&T lawyers,
details)
By Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim
SEOUL, June 19 A South Korean court on Friday
said it will rule by July 1 on U.S. hedge fund Elliott's
injunction request to block a Samsung C&T Corp
shareholder vote on an $8 billion takeover bid from Cheil
Industries Inc.
In an unusual example of shareholder activism in South
Korea, the fund told the court Cheil's all-stock offer was
designed to pave the way for a leadership succession in the
family-run Samsung conglomerate and did not serve the best
interests of other shareholders.
"The company has yet to present a convincing argument on
what synergies can come from the merger," a lawyer for Elliott
argued.
Investors and analysts say a Cheil-C&T merger would
consolidate stakes in key firms like smartphone maker Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd into a company controlled by the
founding Lee family heirs.
Cheil is Samsung Group's de facto holding company.
Successional planning at South Korea's biggest and most
powerful family-run conglomerate has gathered momentum since
patriarch Lee Kun-hee suffered a heart attack in May last year.
While the elder Lee remains hospitalised, heirs including
his son and likely successor Jay Y. Lee have assumed greater
responsibility and overseen a series of restructuring manoeuvres
setting the stage for a handover of power.
Lawyers for construction firm Samsung C&T argued the merger
ratio met South Korean regulations and the U.S. fund - currently
Samsung C&T's third-largest shareholder - had no legal grounds
to block the deal.
Elliott is also seeking an injunction against Samsung C&T's
sale of treasury shares to ally KCC Corp, something
that C&T says will help defend itself and shareholders against
the hedge fund's attack.
The Seoul Central District Court said it would try to rule
on both injunctions by July 1.
Yonsei University law professor Shin Hyun-yoon said
Elliott's case looked thin.
"The merger ratio currently proposed is in accordance with
the rules ... and the board of directors have the right to
decide how many treasury shares to sell at what price," Shin
said.
The shares were not sold at unreasonably low prices nor to a
party that would act against C&T's interests, he added.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Miral
Fahmy and Stephen Coates)