BRIEF-Preston Hollow Capital announces $115 mln financing transaction
* Preston Hollow Capital - announces $115 million financing transaction for Irving Convention Center Hotel Source text for Eikon:
Jan 30 Elliott Management Corp said it appointed senior portfolio manager Steven Kasoff as its fourth equity partner, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an investor letter from the hedge fund.
Kasoff, 43, joined Elliott in 2003, and his promotion was effective Jan. 1, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1vhvpB2)
Elliott Management was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Preston Hollow Capital - announces $115 million financing transaction for Irving Convention Center Hotel Source text for Eikon:
March 29 Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said on Wednesday it would acquire an about 20 percent stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen Group Inc for about $100 million.