Jan 30 Elliott Management Corp said it appointed senior portfolio manager Steven Kasoff as its fourth equity partner, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an investor letter from the hedge fund.

Kasoff, 43, joined Elliott in 2003, and his promotion was effective Jan. 1, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1vhvpB2)

Elliott Management was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.