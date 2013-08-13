By Jennifer Saba
Aug 13 Larry Ellison, Oracle Corp's
outspoken chief executive officer, said Google Inc CEO
Larry Page acted "absolutely evil" and accused the Internet
company of using Oracle's products without permission.
"We just think they took our stuff, and that was wrong,"
Ellison said in an interview with Charlie Rose on "CBS This
Morning" that was aired on Tuesday.
When asked if he thought Page was evil, Ellison replied: "I
think what they did was absolutely evil."
Google, whose motto is "don't be evil," declined to comment.
Ellison accused Google of using Oracle's Java programming
language to develop the Android mobile operating system. "And at
the very end, you press a button and (say), "Convert this to
Android format," he said. Oracle has sued Google over the issue.
Page joins a long list of technology executives who have
been lambasted by Ellison, including former Microsoft Corp
CEO Bill Gates, Salesforce.com Inc chief Mark
Benioff, SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner, and
Hewlett-Packard's entire board and former CEO Leo
Apotheker.
During the interview, which CBS said took place last week,
Ellison addressed a wide range of subjects, including the future
of Apple Inc without the late Steve Jobs and the
controversy over the U.S. National Security Agency's electronic
surveillance programs.
Ellison called the NSA's collection of data "absolutely
essential" for the government to ferret out potential terrorists
and said it would be alarming only if the data is used to do
political targeting. The U.S. government is one of Oracle's
biggest customers.
On Apple, Ellison said that without his "best friend" Jobs,
the company would not be nearly so successful.
"I like Tim Cook," he said about Apple's CEO. "I think there
are a lot of talented people there, but Steve is irreplaceable."