Jan 27 Elma Electronic AG :

* Posted in FY 2014 total revenue of 118.1 million Swiss francs ($131 million) (previous year: 113.0 million Swiss francs), what represents growth of 4.5 percent; adjusted for currency translation effects, revenue increased by 4.7 percent

* In FY order income rose by 1.6 percent to 122.6 million Swiss francs (previous year: 120.7 million Swiss francs); adjusted for currency translation effects the increase was 1.8 percent

* Expects year-on-year a significant increase in EBIT as well as in net profit for the business year 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1y1UCej Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9036 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)