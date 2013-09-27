BRIEF-Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
Sept 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday revised its outlook on Elmira City School District general obligation debt to stable from negative.
The outlook revision reflects district's improved reserve position following structural adjustment to its budget and revised budget assumptions for 2014, S&P said.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's has affirmed its single-A rating on the district's outstanding general obligation debt.
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Extended Stay America announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday morning, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, though the dollar-yen stayed in a well-worn range.