* Said on Wednesday with respect to three-month period, sales gained 18.5 pct in third quarter of 2014 to reach 54.7 million euros (Q3 2013: 46.2 million euros)

* Said Q3 gross profit climbed disproportionately by 25.9 pct to 25.0 million euros (Q3 2013: 19.9 million euros)

* Said Q3 EBIT also showed disproportionate growth of 63.7 pct to 6.1 million euros (Q3 2013: 3.7 million euros)

* Said it raised its forecast for full year in Aug. 2014 and now confirms it

