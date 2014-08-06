Aug 6 Elmos Semiconductor AG : * Says slightly raises its forecast for 2014 * Says now sees sales growth and EBIT margin in range between 9 and 12 percent,

respectively * Says sales were up 12.3% to 101.3 million euro in the 1st half-year 2014 * Says consolidated net income amounted to 8.1 million euro (hy1 2013: 1.5

million euro).