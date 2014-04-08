SINGAPORE, April 8 The chance of an El Nino
weather event developing in 2014 now exceeds 70 percent,
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday, raising the
prospect of damaging floods and droughts across the globe.
Global cocoa prices have rallied to 2-1/2-year highs on
worries El Nino could return in 2014, while other agricultural
commodity markets could also be hit by the spectre of the
weather anomaly.
El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific - affects wind patterns and can trigger both floods and
drought in different parts of the globe, curbing food supply.
The worst El Nino on record in 1997/98 was blamed for
massive flooding along China's Yangtze river that killed more
than 1,500 people.
El Nino means "boy" in Spanish and was first used by anchovy
fishermen in Ecuador and Peru in the 19th century.
Below are some of the key commodities that could be affected
by its return.
GRAINS, OILSEEDS, LIVESTOCK
El Nino could bring dry weather to Australia, which is
already struggling with a drought that has forced ranchers in
the world's third-biggest beef exporter to cull cows, raising
fears of a global beef shortage. El Nino could also curb wheat,
sugar and cotton production in the country.
An El Nino episode usually results in below-average rainfall
in main palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia, cutting
yields and pushing up global prices.
It could also hurt crops in Thailand, one of the world's
largest rice exporters, potentially worsening drought conditions
usually seen in March-April.
El Nino would bring milder-than-normal temperatures to the
major crop production areas of the U.S. Midwest. Iowa and
Minnesota would benefit from the event's tendency for
wetter-than-normal summers as the western Corn Belt continues to
recover from a drought.
But excessive rains in the saturated soils of the eastern
Corn Belt could be troublesome, particularly following this
year's overly snowy winter. Drought-hit California, a major
dairy and wine grape state, could see more rain than normal.
In China, El Nino could bring more rain to areas south of
the Yellow River and cause flooding in the country's major rice
and cotton growing regions.
Lower-than-normal temperatures could also occur in the
country's top corn and soy areas in the northeast, leading to
frost damage and lower grain output.
A strong El Nino in India would trigger lower production of
summer crops such as rice, sugarcane and oilseeds. India is the
world's No.2 producer of rice and wheat.
The Philippines' weather bureau already expects rainfall to
be "way below" normal by April in most parts of the country,
including rice-growing provinces in the Central Luzon region and
sugar plantations in the Visayas provinces. El Nino could worsen
that.
Previous El Nino episodes caused severe dry spells in the
archipelago affecting vast tracts of farmland. A rice shortfall
due to typhoons and drought connected to El Nino in 2010
prompted record imports of the national staple.
SOFT COMMODITIES
Global cocoa prices jumped to their strongest in more than
two years in February on concerns a returning El Nino could cut
output in main producers Ivory Coast, Ghana and Indonesia. The
global market is expected to experience a second straight
deficit in 2014.
Erratic weather could affect the development of coffee
cherries and cocoa pods. In Indonesia, the world's third-largest
cocoa producer, El Nino usually means extremely dry weather.
Indonesia's coffee output is forecast to fall to 9.5 million
60-kg bags in 2013/14 from 10.5 million in 2012/13 after dry
weather at the start of the season reduced flowering and
excessive rain during cherry development cut yields, according
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Indonesia competes in the robusta market with Vietnam, which
would also suffer from an El Nino.
The Central Highlands region, which produces about 80
percent of Vietnam's coffee, has entered the dry season, and
falling waters in rivers and streams coupled with strong wind
would raise the risk of water shortages, according to the
Science and Technology Department in the central highland
province of Kontum.
El Nino usually brings warmer winters to Brazil, the world's
top coffee producer, reducing the risk of coffee frost. But
heavy rains would crimp production.
Drier weather could also help beat back moisture-loving roya
or leaf rust fungus that is ravaging coffee plantations in
Central America.
In 2009, El Nino turned Indian monsoon patchy, leading to
the worst drought in nearly four decades which helped push
global sugar prices to their highest in around 30 years.
