Oct 24 Elos AB :
* Says Q3 order booking from continued operations 95.9
million Swedish crowns versus 87.3 million crowns
* Says Q3 EBITDA from continuing operation 15.5 million
crowns versus 12.2 million crowns
* Says Q3 operating profit from continuing operations 7.1
million crowns versus 3.4 million crowns
* Says growth trend remains positive since order bookings to
date this year show an increase of 7.7 pct
* Sees growth trend to generate higher deliveries in the
fourth quarter and early 2015
