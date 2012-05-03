UPDATE 6-Oil prices fall as U.S. crude inventories rise further
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
May 3 El Paso Corp, which is being bought by Kinder Morgan Inc, posted higher first-quarter profits, helped by higher oil and natural gas production.
Net income rose to $86 million, or 11 cents per share, from $62 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
LONDON, Feb 24 Bond market jitters spilled over into stocks on Friday, pulling European indexes lower for a third straight session, and the dollar was poised for a weekly loss as "Trumpflation" trades lost momentum.
LONDON, Feb 24 OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.