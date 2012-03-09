HOUSTON, March 9 Shareholders of El Paso Corp voted on Friday to approve the pipeline company's roughly $23 billion acquisition by rival Kinder Morgan Inc despite a recent court ruling in which a Delaware judge criticized some of the deal's participants.

A majority of shareholders approved the deal to combine the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America, after El Paso delayed a vote originally scheduled for March 6. The meeting at a downtown Houston hotel was disrupted several times by shareholders who shouted their objections to the deal.

Delaware chancery court Judge Leo Strine refused to block the sale in a Feb. 29 ruling, but said that some of the behavior that led to the deal was disturbing.

A group of shareholders had sued to stop the Kinder-El Paso deal, arguing that El Paso's adviser Goldman Sachs Group Inc and El Paso Chief Executive Douglas Foshee both had interests in holding down the price for the company. (Reporting By Chris Baltimore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)