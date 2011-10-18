UPDATE 3-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
Oct 17 El Paso Corp EP.N Chief Executive Douglas Foshee does not plan to stay at Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) after the pipeline company acquires his employer, a Wall Street Journal report said.
On Sunday, the two company signed a deal worth $21 billion in cash and stock to create the largest U.S. natural gas pipeline network. [ID:nN1E79F06X]
CEO Foshee is eligible to receive $95 million as his exit package, if he leaves within two years of an acquisition, the media report said, citing its calculations from a regulatory filing.
About $69 million, would come from 4.27 million stock options granted over his eight-year tenure at El Paso, the report said.
El Paso Corp and Kinder Morgan Inc were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.