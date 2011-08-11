Aug 11 El Paso Corp EP.N said its exploration
and production segment will be named EP Energy Corp following a
spin off and be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "EPE."
El Paso had said in May that it would split into two
publicly traded companies, separating its exploration and
production business from its pipeline operations.
El Paso said on Thursday that it has filed its initial Form
10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with
information about the spin off.
"We will continue to focus on maintaining a significant
drilling inventory of repeatable programs ...," Brent Smolik,
who will become chief executive of EP Energy, said in a
statement.
