Aug 11 El Paso Corp EP.N said its exploration and production segment will be named EP Energy Corp following a spin off and be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "EPE."

El Paso had said in May that it would split into two publicly traded companies, separating its exploration and production business from its pipeline operations. [ID:nL3E7GO1WZ]

El Paso said on Thursday that it has filed its initial Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with information about the spin off.

"We will continue to focus on maintaining a significant drilling inventory of repeatable programs ...," Brent Smolik, who will become chief executive of EP Energy, said in a statement. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)