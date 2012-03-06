(Adds background throughout and details on other proxy
WILMINGTON, Del., March 6 Shareholders of
El Paso Corp should vote against a proposed $23 billion
sale of the company to Kinder Morgan Inc due to
conflicts of interest in the sale process, Egan-Jones Proxy
Services said in a report on Tuesday.
El Paso will hold a special meeting of shareholders on
Friday to vote on the deal, which will combine the two largest
operators of natural gas pipelines in North America.
The company on Monday postponed the vote for three days to
give shareholders more time to consider last week's ruling by
Delaware Chancery Court judge Leo Strine.
The judge called the negotiating process "disturbing" but
refused a shareholder request to block the acquisition, saying
shareholders should decide for themselves if they want to accept
the deal.
Egan-Jones said it was withdrawing its previous
recommendation in favor of the deal following Strine's
"blistering" opinion.
While Strine's opinion has swayed some to vote their proxies
against the deal, El Paso said on Monday 70
percent of the company's shares have been voted, with 98.5
percent supporting the deal. Those votes can be changed up until
the Friday deadline.
Egan-Jones is the smallest of the three main proxy advisory
firms. The two leading firms, Institutional Shareholder Services
Inc and Glass, Lewis & Co LLC, have both recommended El Paso
shareholders support the deal.
In late trading on the New York Stock Exchange, El Paso
shares were down 1.5 percent at $28.07 and Kinder Morgan shares
were down 2.4 percent at $35.35.
