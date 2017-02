SEOUL, March 21 South Korean state oil firm Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Wednesday a consortium it is part of, which is led by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, has agreed to buy oil and gas assets from El Paso for $7.15 billion.

KNOC said it expected the deal to be completed in the first half of this year and said Riverstone Holdings and Access Industries also participated in the consortium, confirming an earlier Reuters story. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)