* Upstream arm set to be spun off by year-end

* Shifts to oil output as natural gas prices remain low

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 An executive at the upstream arm of El Paso Corp EP.N expects it to earn 45 percent of its revenue from oil in 2012 as the division shifts toward liquids in a depressed market for natural gas.

John Jensen, senior vice president of operations at El Paso Exploration & Production, said on Tuesday that high oil prices, as well as greater output, would account for its outsized share of revenue. In 2010, liquids made up less than one-sixth of El Paso's production of 782 million cubic feet-equivalent a day.

The E&P arm is set to be renamed EP Energy Corp and spun off and listed on Nasdaq later this year under the ticker symbol "EPE". [ID:nSGE77A039]

Addressing a lunchtime audience at a conference in San Francisco hosted by the Independent Petroleum Association of America, Jensen gave updates on his company's Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Altamont and Wolfcamp developments.

But he stated bluntly, and with a tinge of dark humor, that he would not talk much about its natural gas properties given the low price of the fuel. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; Editing by Richard Chang)