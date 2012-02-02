TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese chipmaker Elpida
Memory Inc said on Thursday that it is in talks with
Japan's Ministry of Economy, the Development Bank of Japan and
its banks on an aid package, and said that an agreement should
be possible by the end of March.
Japan's sole maker of dynamic random access memory chips has
been approaching banks, clients and rivals for help to survive
sliding prices and shrinking market share.
It said that it would hold an extraordinary shareholder
meeting at the end of March for approval to use paid-in capital
to buy back preferred shares it issued to the state-backed
Development Bank of Japan when it earlier received public funds
in 2009.
