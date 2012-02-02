TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc said on Thursday that it is in talks with Japan's Ministry of Economy, the Development Bank of Japan and its banks on an aid package, and said that an agreement should be possible by the end of March.

Japan's sole maker of dynamic random access memory chips has been approaching banks, clients and rivals for help to survive sliding prices and shrinking market share.

It said that it would hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting at the end of March for approval to use paid-in capital to buy back preferred shares it issued to the state-backed Development Bank of Japan when it earlier received public funds in 2009. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)