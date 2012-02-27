(Corrects date to Feb 27)
TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc
plans to file for bankruptcy protection from creditors,
public broadcaster NHK and the Nikkei business daily's website
said on Monday, following stalled negotiations with lenders
about extending more aid to the world's No.3 maker of DRAM
chips.
Japan's sole maker of dynamic random-access memory chips,
used most commonly in personal computers, has been hobbled by
weak prices after an explosion in demand for Apple Inc's
iPad, which is much less reliant on DRAM chips than
conventional PCs.
The Nikkei said Elpida would file for bankruptcy as early as
Monday, with debt of 480 billion yen ($5.95 billion) as of
end-2011.
($1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen)
