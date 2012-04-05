* Micron offered more than 150 bln yen for Elpida-Nikkei
* Toshiba looking to share burden, risk of Elpida
rescue-Nikkei
* U.S.-based Micron, foreign investment fund also
bidding-sources
* Bidders likely eyeing Elpida's mobile DRAM-analysts
(Recasts, adding source on Toshiba's SK hynix approach)
By Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, April 5 Toshiba Corp has
approached SK hynix of South Korea about bidding
jointly for Japanese memory chip maker Elpida Memory, an
industry source said, after its solo bid was reportedly less
than that of U.S. firm Micron Technology.
The Nikkei business daily said Micron, which had been
discussing a tie-up with Elpida before the Japanese company went
bankrupt, had offered at least 150 billion yen ($1.82 billion)
in a first round of bidding that closed on March 30.
Elpida is the world's No.3 maker of DRAM chips, with a
market share of about 12 percent in July-September, behind
Samsung Electronics' 45 percent and SK hynix's 22
percent, according to research firm IHS iSuppli.
Toshiba, Elpida and SK hynix all declined to confirm the
report. Micron could not immediately be reached for comment.
Toshiba made a preliminary bid on its own, but was no longer
in the running, a second source with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters. Several sources said Micron, SK hynix and an
investment fund also put in bids.
The Nikkei also reported that Toshiba executives recently
visited SK hynix to propose a joint bid, under which the two
would take an equal share of Elpida and secure a stable supply
of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips for smartphones.
SK hynix is flush with cash following the takeover of Hynix
by SK Telecom Co, the paper said, but the South
Korean company may consider the offer given the Japanese
government's preference for Toshiba to lead Elpida's turnaround,
and Elpida's own preference for Micron as a partner.
Analysts have said bidders are likely to be more interested
in Elpida's DRAM chips for smartphones and tablets, rather than
chips for PCs where demand is falling as consumers increasingly
switch to mobile devices.
SK hynix is the only company to confirm its preliminary bid
for Elpida, which in February filed for protection from
creditors with 448 billion yen ($5.4 billion) in debt.
Sources have said Toshiba is reluctant to take on all of
Elpida's assets and was interested in a joint bid in a move that
would also make it easier to gain government-backed funding.
A decision on the bidding for Elpida is expected as early as
next month.
Toshiba shares closed 1.7 percent higher after earlier
sliding to a 4-week low. It was the busiest day's trading in the
stock for seven months. The broader Tokyo market closed
down a third of one percent.
($1 = 82.4600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Nobuhiro Kubo, Chang-Ran Kim and
Miyoung Kim; Writing by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim;
Editing by Matt Driskill and Ian Geoghegan)