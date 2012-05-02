Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
TOKYO May 2 A group of bondholders of bankrupt Japanese semiconductor maker Elpida Memory Inc <ELPDF.P K> have threatened to thwart the auction of the company's assets if trustees agree to a reported selling price of 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion).
In a filing to a Tokyo district court on April 27, the bondholders said they could submit a rival reorganisation plan if the bankruptcy trustees agreed to a low-ball bid that would "unintentionally transfer great value to the winning sponsor".
The Elpida bondholders did not identify themselves by name in the filing, but said their group held aggregate claims of about 50 billion yen and included financial institutions with major operations in Japan and funds that invest on behalf of Japanese. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for $3.3 billion
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its stake sevenfold in the four biggest U.S. airlines.