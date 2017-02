TOKYO Oct 27 Elpida Memory Inc , Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, said on Thursday it was keeping its capital spending plan at 80 billion yen ($1.1 billion) for the year ending in March. The world's No.3 dynamic random-access memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor said it expects its chip shipments in terms of memory capacity to grow by about 5 percent in the current quarter, compared with 16 percent growth in July-September ($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)