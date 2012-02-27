TOKYO Feb 27 Japan Trade and Industry
Minister Yukio Edano said on Monday that he hoped the
rehabilitation process for Elpida Memory Inc, which
filed for bankruptcy protection, will provide a way that allows
domestic DRAM chip production to continue.
Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection earlier on Monday
potentially lowering the curtain on Japan in a PC memory chip
business it once dominated as talks stalled on a possible rescue
by domestic lenders and would-be overseas equity partners.
Elpida could owe the government as much as 28 billion yen
($347 million) in public funds, but the chipmaker's troubles
will not create an additional public burden, Edano said.
($1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen)
