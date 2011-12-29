* Elpida due to repay Y30 bln of public funds in April -Asahi

* Euro debt crisis adds to already slack DRAM chip demand -Asahi

* Share price plunges 8.4 pct vs 1 pct fall in benchmark (Adds share price, background)

TOKYO, Dec 29 Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory is considering asking to delay paying back 30 billion yen ($385 million) in public funds as its earnings have been hit by the European debt crisis, the Asahi newspaper said on Thursday.

Shares in the firm had dropped 8.4 percent in morning trade, compared with a 1 percent decline in the banchmark Nikkei average.

The world's No. 3 dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chip maker received an injection of 30 billion yen from the state-backed Development Bank of Japan in 2009, becoming the first Japanese firm to get aid under a scheme to help businesses hit by the global financial crisis.

The funds are due to be repaid by next April, the daily said.

Elpida posted an operating loss of 44.7 billion yen in the July-September quarter, as demand for DRAM chips, used in personal computers, continues to decline amid the rise of tablets, which use flash memory, and the poor economic environment.

Telephone calls to Elpida officials were not answered. Many Japanese firms are closed as part of the year-end holiday season.

Elpida, which has repeatedly raised capital, is competing with bigger South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor to gain market share to survive oversupply and depressed prices.

Japan's biggest DRAM chip manufacturer will start tie-up talks next month with Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp , with an eye towards a possible merger, according to a report last week.

It previously announced plans to transfer some chip production from its Hiroshima factory to subsidiary Rexchip Electronics Corp, its joint venture with Taiwan's Powerchip , to fight a strong yen and a dwindling market.

Elpida had about 390 billion yen ($5 billion) in interest-bearing debt as of Sept. 30, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2.

($1 = 77.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)