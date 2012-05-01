* Hony may sell Hiroshima ops to SMIC if Elpida bid a
success -Nikkei
* SK hynix, Toshiba, GlobalFoundries, joint plan possible
-Nikkei
* 2nd-round bids for Elpida due late this week
TOKYO, May 1 China's Hony Capital plans to sell
or outsource the operations at Elpida Memory's
Hiroshima DRAM plant to Semiconductor Manufacturing
International Corp (SMIC) if its bid for the bankrupt
Japanese chipmaker is successful, the Nikkei business daily said
on Tuesday.
The scenario involving Hony, which is bidding along with
fellow private equity firm TPG Capital, and China's top
chipmaker, was drawn up by the Chinese government, the Nikkei
said citing a banking source, and is one of a few being
mentioned surrounding the takeover of Elpida.
Chipmakers such as U.S.-based Micron Technology,
Japan's Toshiba Corp and South Korea's SK hynix
, have all been linked to the auction for the world's
third-largest maker of dynamic random access memory (DRAM)
chips, in which second-round bids are due late this week.
Hony's parent, Legend Holdings, is also the top shareholder
in Lenovo Group, which relies on DRAM chips from
Elpida and Samsung Electronics for its computers and
smartphones, the Nikkei wrote.
But price disputes with Samsung have led Lenovo to increase
its dependence on Elpida for supply, causing Lenovo worries
about chip supplies if Elpida fell into the hands of others, the
Japanese paper added.
Representatives of Hony Capital were not available to
comment on Tuesday, a May 1 holiday in many Asian countries.
Another plan under discussion involved a joint bid for
Elpida, with SK hynix getting Elpida's main technology, Toshiba
taking its Taiwan factory and U.S.-based GlobalFoundries
receiving the Hiroshima plant, the Nikkei said.
Last week, a source close to Toshiba told Reuters the
Japanese company would not participate in the second round of
bidding after talks stalled on a joint bid with potential
partners including SK hynix, but did not rule out joining up
with the eventual winner of Elpida.
On Thursday, SK hynix said it is still reviewing the books
of Elpida for a possible bid.
