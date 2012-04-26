SEOUL, April 26 South Korean chipmaker SK hynix is conducting due diligence on Japan's troubled Elpida Memory Inc and has yet to decide whether to participate in the next round of bidding for the firm, an executive said on Thursday.

"Based on the results of due diligence, we'll decide whether to participate in the next round of bidding," a SK hynix executive told analysts in its earnings conference call. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)