TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc , the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory, said on Wednesday it is suing Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp in the United States for damages over what it claims to be a violation of four patents.

Officials at Nanya, Taiwan's No.2 DRAM chipmaker based in Taoyuan, said they could not immediately comment.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, comes as DRAM chip makers struggle to weather weak prices amid slow demand from their main customers, PC makers.

Contract prices for the standard 2 gigabyte DRAM chip fell by 12 percent in the second half of August to around $10.75, according to research and consulting firm TrendForce, well below the cost of making the chip for smaller DRAM makers.

Shares in Elpida, which have been battered by Elpida's move to raise $990 million to finance its expansion in cutting-edge chips for smartphones, rose 6.7 percent, while Nanya shares were down 3 percent. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)