TOKYO, Oct 27 Elpida Memory Inc , Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on weak demand for PC chips, and it kept its capital spending plan unchanged.

The world's No.3 dynamic random-access memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor is fighting to gain market share to survive oversupply and depressed prices.

Hynix fell to its first operating loss in two years on weak PC chip demand, but Samsung, which supplies Apple may put pressure on rivals by boosting chip capex in a dwindling market, sources have said.

Elpida, which has repeatedly raised capital to keep pace with its bigger rivals, posted an operating loss of 44.7 billion yen ($588 million) in July-September, against a profit of 23.5 billion yen a year earlier.

The chipmaker said it will stick to its annual capital spending plan of 80 billion yen as it rushes to shrink its chips and develop more power-efficient chips in a bid to corner the chip market for smartphones and tablet PCs.

It said it expected shipments to grow by about 5 percent in the current quarter, from 16 percent growth in July-September, in terms of memory capacity.

Elpida does not give full-year earnings forecasts. The market consensus estimate is for an operating profit of 126 billion yen in the year to March, according to a poll of 20 analysts by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

Elpida is preparing to transfer some chip production from its Hiroshima factory to subsidiary Rexchip Electronics Corp, its joint venture with Taiwan's Powerchip , to fight a strong yen and a dwindling market.

"If the yen stays at current levels, we will move production to Taiwan as soon as preparations are made," Elpida President Yukio Sakamoto said. "Overseas production is our only option."

Shares in Elpida, formed from the chip-making units of NEC Corp , Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric , fell 0.6 percent prior to the announcement, against the benchmark Nikkei average's 2 percent rise.

Its shares, battered since it announced a near-80 billion yen capital raising in July, have almost halved this calendar year. ($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)