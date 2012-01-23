BRIEF-Ohio, Utah approve merger of Centurylink and Level 3 Communications
* Centurylink - Ohio, Utah approve the merger of Centurylink and Level 3 Communications; merger also received regulatory clearance from State of Nevada
TOKYO Jan 24 Japan's Elpida Memory is in the final stage of talks to merge with U.S. firm Micron Technology and Taiwan's Nanya Technology , the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants and has been seeking ways to survive.
* CEO says continue to look for acquisition candidates that fit our profile
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss