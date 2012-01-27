* Chipmaker seen posting 40 bln yen loss for Oct-Dec -Nikkei

* Elpida faces tough DRAM market, upcoming debt repayments

* Firm reported to be in tie-up talks for capital injection (Adds DRAM market outlook, Samsung comments, details)

TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc is likely to book an around 90 billion yen ($1.2 billion) operating loss for the April-December period amid eroding memory chip prices, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

The chipmaker, which is reportedly seeking a tie-up with Micron Technology of the United States and Taiwan's Nanya Technology to shore up its balance sheet, is also facing imminent debt repayment deadlines.

Shares in Japan's last remaining player in the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips fell 6 percent after the Nikkei reported the chipmaker is expected to post a 40 billion yen operating loss in the October-December quarter.

That compares with the average estimate of a 37.6 billion yen loss in a poll of six analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Elpida booked an operating loss of 48.5 billion yen for the April-September period.

The chipmaker said in a statement that the report was not based on a company announcement and that it is scheduled to release quarterly results on Feb. 2.

The DRAM market has been hit by a slump in prices as a weak economy drains demand and consumers switch to tablets that use flash memory instead of DRAM chips used mostly in personal computers.

Elpida's bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday oversupply in DRAM chips will continue this current quarter due to slack computer sales.

Mike Howard, an analyst at research firm iSuppli, said the outlook for the memory market this year is grim. Industry revenue will likely dip to its lowest in six years, contracting by 16 percent to $24.4 billion, he said in a report published earlier this month.

Adding to Elpida's woes is a strong yen that is "creating tremendous exchange rate risks," Howard said.

Micron is struggling to compete with Samsung Electronics and Korea's Hynix Semiconductor Inc, the two largest players in the DRAM sector.

Elpida faces a late March redemption of 15 billion yen in corporate bonds and an early April deadline for repayment of 77 billion yen in loans taken out under a government-backed rescue package.

Its lenders have given President Yukio Sakamoto until next month to devise a turnaround plan, extending an earlier deadline, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Elpida shares were down 6 percent at 342 yen at midday, versus a 0.4 percent dip in the Nikkei benchmark.

($1 = 77.3100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham, Nobuhiro Kubo and Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Jean Yoon)