Feb 29 Chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc
, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday,
intends to draw up a rehabilitation plan within six weeks, the
Nikkei reported.
In comparison, Japan Airlines Corp and Willcom
Inc had submitted their rehabilitation plans eight
months after filing for bankruptcy protection, the business
daily said.
Elpida, which manufactures dynamic random access memory
(DRAM) chips, filed for protection from creditors on Monday with
$5.6 billion in debt, after potential partners failed to come
through to rescue the cash-strapped chipmaker.
The company hopes to get back on its feet quickly by
deciding on a sponsor firm by mid-April, but might face problems
as it filed for bankruptcy without consulting key lenders first,
the Nikkei said.
The rehabilitation plan is to include specifics such as the
percentage of debt the company will repay. Yukio Sakamoto is to
stay on as president if key creditors approve, the daily said.
Elpida had been in talks on a capital and business
partnership with Micron Technology Inc since the end of
last year, and the US chipmaker is seen as the leading candidate
to sponsor Elpida's rehabilitation, the Nikkei said.
Elpida has been discussing a sale of its sole domestic
production unit in Hiroshima Prefecture to US semiconductor
foundry GlobalFoundries Inc, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)