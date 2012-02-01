(Refiles to correct typo in headline)

TOKYO Feb 2 Japan's Elpida Memory is likely to post a net loss of 120 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the full year to March, NHK reported on Thusday.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to better-funded rivals in South Korea and has been seeking ways to survive.

The chip maker is to announce nine-month results to December on Thursday.

($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)