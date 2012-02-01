UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
(Refiles to correct typo in headline)
TOKYO Feb 2 Japan's Elpida Memory is likely to post a net loss of 120 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the full year to March, NHK reported on Thusday.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to better-funded rivals in South Korea and has been seeking ways to survive.
The chip maker is to announce nine-month results to December on Thursday.
($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: