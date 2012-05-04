TOKYO May 4 U.S.-based Micron Technology
is the likely winner in the bidding for failed Japanese
chipmaker Elpida Memory, public broadcaster NHK reported on
Friday.
NHK, without citing sources, said Micron had offered around
200 billion yen ($2.5 billion) and pledged to keep the company's
main Hiroshima plant and employees.
South Korea's SK Hynix said earlier on Friday
that it had dropped out of the race to buy Elpida. TPG Capital
LP and China's Hony Capital had intended to place a
joint bid for Elpida in the final bidding round, sources told
Reuters previously.
Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection in February with 448
billion yen ($5.6 billion) in liabilities.
($1 = 80.3800 Japanese yen)
