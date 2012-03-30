TOKYO, March 30 U.S.-based Micron Technology plans to bid for Japan's Elpida Memory, sources said, likely joining a three-way contest with South Korea's SK hynix and Toshiba Corp to take over the bankrupt memory chipmaker.

Goldman Sachs is acting as Micron's financial adviser, the sources said. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Joseph Radford)