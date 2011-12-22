* Elpida, Nanya to start talks in Jan - Nikkei
By Isabel Reynolds and Clare Jim
TOKYO/TAIPEI, Dec 22 Japanese chipmaker
Elpida Memory Inc will start tie-up talks next month
with Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp, with a
view to a possible merger, the Nikkei business daily said on
Thursday.
The report comes as Japan's last remaining player in the
dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market struggles with
tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's
better-funded giants.
Samsung Electronics boosted its market share to
45 percent in July-September, according to research firm IHS
iSuppli.
Hynix Semiconductor had a 21.5 percent share in
the same period, while Elpida was a distant third with 12.1
percent, level with Micron Technology of the United
States, and Nanya is smaller still.
In a statement, Elpida said the Nikkei report was not based
on a company announcement, adding that it was considering
various options, including refinancing debt and having clients
pay for orders in advance.
Elpida had about 390 billion yen ($5 billion) in
interest-bearing debt as of Sept. 30, with a net debt-to-equity
ratio of 1.2. It must roll over about 77 billion yen in debt
next April, the Nikkei said.
BARRIERS TO COOPERATION
Nanya's chairman said the two firms were not in talks on
cooperation, adding that they are locked in a legal battle over
patents.
Nanya's existing partnership with Micron might be a further
barrier to a tie-up with Elpida, analysts said.
Elpida and Nanya will discuss proposals including the
creation of a holding company under which the two firms would
operate, the Nikkei said. Nanya is owned by Formosa Plastics
Group.
The Japanese firm hopes to pin down a deal by the end of the
financial year on March 31, which marks the end of a
government-led restructuring plan under which Elpida received 30
billion yen in financing from the Development Bank of Japan.
A merger would likely mean most production would take place
in Taiwan to avoid the effect of the strong yen, while
development would be done mostly in Japan, the Nikkei added.
Elpida might sell off the outdated chipmaking equipment at
its Hiroshima plant, the paper said.
Some analysts and bankers were sceptical about the chances
of Elpida entering such a partnership.
"I think the chances of cooperation are low because the
machinery, technologies and R&D the two companies use are
different," said Bevan Yeh, a senior fund manager at Prudential
Financial Securities Investment Trust in Taiwan.
"It would take at least one quarter to adjust the
machinery."
Shares in Elpida rose more than 6 percent in early Tokyo
trading following the report, but dropped back. By
mid-afternoon, they were down 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.7
percent fall in the Nikkei average.
The two makers of DRAM chips, used in personal computers,
have been suffering amid the rise of tablets, which use flash
memory, and the poor economic environment.
Prices for DDR3 DRAMs plunged from $1.5 to about $0.90
between July and October this year, Elpida said.
Elpida, formed in 1999 through the merger of the DRAM
businesses of Hitachi Ltd and NEC, posted an
operating loss of 44.7 billion yen for July-September, while
Nanya has posted losses for seven straight quarters.
($1 = 77.9750 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Taiga Uranaka in
TOKYO and Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)