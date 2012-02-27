TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's Elpida Memory
, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, said
it had been expecting concrete offers to come through during the
day but they failed to materialise.
Elpida President Yukio Sakamoto told a news conference that
the company had expected concrete offers from potential
partners, but when they did not appear the firm decided to file
for bankruptcy.
Media reports in recent weeks said Elpida was in talks with
Micron Technology and its Taiwanese partner Nanya
Technology on a possible equity tie-up.
Sources familiar with the matter also said this month that
several large Japanese chipmakers were in talks about
consolidating their struggling system chip operations with
government backing in a scheme including U.S.-based
GlobalFoundries and that could also involve Elpida.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing
by Michael Watson)