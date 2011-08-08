(Adds details and background)

* Q1 operating loss of Y3.8 bln vs year-ago profit of Y44.4 bln

* Fall in chip prices and stronger yen hurt

TOKYO, Aug 8 Elpida Memory Inc , the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory, said on Monday it tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on sliding chip prices and a strong yen.

Elpida, which does not issue full-year earnings forecasts, posted an operating loss of 3.8 billion yen ($48 million) in April-June against an operating profit of 44.4 billion yen a year earlier.

The company said in a statement it saw strong demand for DRAM chips in the aftermath of March 11 disaster as clients stocked up due to fears about possible supply disruption, but chip market prices fell sharply in June following weak growth in PC shipments.

It said demand for DRAM chips for smartphones and tablet PCs grew, but the pace was slower than expected.

Elpida said it expected its chip shipments to grow by 40-50 percent this year in terms of memory storage capacity, down from its previous forecast for annual bit growth of 50 percent or more.

Elpida, which issued new shares to raise 70.1 billion yen last month and disappointed its long-term investors, kept its capital spending forecast of 80 billion yen.

Elpida has repeatedly been forced to raise capital to stay competitive against bigger South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor , which have more scale.

Elpida is rushing to get a headstart in cutting-edge 25-nanometre chips, which pack more power onto each sliver of silicon than existing DRAM chips, hoping to gain an edge in mobile memory used in tablet PCs and smartphones.

Shares of Elpida have dropped 14 percent since Reuters first broke the news of its share offering, which is estimated to have diluted its shares by 28 percent.

Prior to the announcement on Monday, Elpida shares ended down 3.7 percent at 631 yen, underperforming a 2.2 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei average . (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)