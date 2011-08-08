(Adds details and background)
* Q1 operating loss of Y3.8 bln vs year-ago profit of Y44.4
bln
* Fall in chip prices and stronger yen hurt
TOKYO, Aug 8 Elpida Memory Inc , the
world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory, said on
Monday it tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on sliding chip
prices and a strong yen.
Elpida, which does not issue full-year earnings forecasts,
posted an operating loss of 3.8 billion yen ($48 million) in
April-June against an operating profit of 44.4 billion yen a
year earlier.
The company said in a statement it saw strong demand for
DRAM chips in the aftermath of March 11 disaster as clients
stocked up due to fears about possible supply disruption, but
chip market prices fell sharply in June following weak growth in
PC shipments.
It said demand for DRAM chips for smartphones and tablet PCs
grew, but the pace was slower than expected.
Elpida said it expected its chip shipments to grow by 40-50
percent this year in terms of memory storage capacity, down from
its previous forecast for annual bit growth of 50 percent or
more.
Elpida, which issued new shares to raise 70.1 billion yen
last month and disappointed its long-term investors,
kept its capital spending forecast of 80 billion
yen.
Elpida has repeatedly been forced to raise capital to stay
competitive against bigger South Korean rivals Samsung
Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor ,
which have more scale.
Elpida is rushing to get a headstart in cutting-edge
25-nanometre chips, which pack more power onto each sliver of
silicon than existing DRAM chips, hoping to gain an edge in
mobile memory used in tablet PCs and smartphones.
Shares of Elpida have dropped 14 percent since Reuters first
broke the news of its share offering, which is estimated to have
diluted its shares by 28 percent.
Prior to the announcement on Monday, Elpida shares ended
down 3.7 percent at 631 yen, underperforming a 2.2 percent fall
in the benchmark Nikkei average .
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)