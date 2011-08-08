TOKYO Aug 8 Elpida Memory Inc , the
world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory, said on
Monday it tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on sliding chip
prices and a stronger yen.
Elpida, which does not give a full-year earnings forecast,
posted an operating loss of 3.8 billion yen ($48 million) in
April-June against an operating profit of 44.4 billion yen a
year earlier.
Shares in Elpida have dropped 14 percent after Reuters first
broke the news of its share offering, which is estimated to have
diluted its shares by 28 percent.
($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)