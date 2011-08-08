TOKYO Aug 8 Elpida Memory Inc , the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random-access memory, said on Monday it tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on sliding chip prices and a stronger yen.

Elpida, which does not give a full-year earnings forecast, posted an operating loss of 3.8 billion yen ($48 million) in April-June against an operating profit of 44.4 billion yen a year earlier.

Shares in Elpida have dropped 14 percent after Reuters first broke the news of its share offering, which is estimated to have diluted its shares by 28 percent. ($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)