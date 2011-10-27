TOKYO Oct 27 Elpida Memory Inc , Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, tumbled to a quarterly operating loss on weak demand for PC chips, but kept its capital spending plan.

The world's No.3 dynamic random-access memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor is fighting to gain market share to survive oversupply and depressed prices.

Elpida, which does not give a full-year earnings forecast, posted an operating loss of 44.7 billion yen ($588 million) in July-September, against a profit of 23.5 billion yen a year earlier.

The firm, which has repeatedly raised capital to keep pace with its bigger rivals, said it will stick to its annual capital spending plan of 80 billion yen as it focuses on shrinking its chips and developing more power-efficient chips for smartphones and tablet PCs.

The market consensus is for Elpida to earn an operating profit of 126 billion yen in the year to March, according to a poll of 20 analysts by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

The company has said that it may transfer production of cutting-edge chips to subsidiary Rexchip Electronics Corp, its joint venture with Taiwan's Powerchip to fight a strong yen and a dwindling market. ($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)