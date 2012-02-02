TOKYO Feb 2 Elpida Memory Inc,
Japan's last surviving maker of DRAM chips used in personal
computers, booked a quarterly operating loss on Thursday, hit by
a falling prices and weak demand as consumers increasingly shift
to flash-memory using tablets.
Elpida, which is reportedly seeking a tie-up with Micron
Technology of the United States and Taiwan's Nanya
Technology, reported an operating loss of 43.8 billion
yen ($575 million) in the October-December quarter, against a
loss of 26.9 billion yen a year earlier.
It does not provide guidance for annual earnings but
analysts have forecast an average operating loss of 100.3
billion yen in the year to March, according to a poll of 19
brokerages by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
On a net basis, public broadcaster NHK reported earlier in
the day that it was likely to post a 120 billion annual loss,
greater than an average 110 billion yen net loss forecast by
analysts.
The dynamic random-access memory chip maker is
fighting to gain market share to survive oversupply and
depressed prices against bigger rivals like South Korea's
Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor
.
($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by James Topham)