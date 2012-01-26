(Corrects second paragraph to 44.6 billion yen loss for the July-September period, not April-September)

TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc is likely to book around a 90 billion yen ($1.16 billion) operating loss for the April-December period amid a tough market for memory chips, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

Japan's last remaining player in the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in personal computers is seen having a 40 billion yen operating loss in the October-December quarter, after posting a 44.6 billion yen loss for the July-September period, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 77.3100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)