BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
(Corrects second paragraph to 44.6 billion yen loss for the July-September period, not April-September)
TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Elpida Memory Inc is likely to book around a 90 billion yen ($1.16 billion) operating loss for the April-December period amid a tough market for memory chips, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.
Japan's last remaining player in the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in personal computers is seen having a 40 billion yen operating loss in the October-December quarter, after posting a 44.6 billion yen loss for the July-September period, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 77.3100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.