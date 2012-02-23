TOKYO Feb 23 Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc said on Thursday it plans to double the number of common shares it can issue to 800 million shares, pending approval at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on March 28.

Elpida has repeatedly raised funds to keep pace with its bigger South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics Co and Hynix Semiconductor Inc, while hurt by shrinking demand and a strong yen.

It said it will also ask for shareholder approval to tap 150 billion yen ($1.87 billion) of its paid-in capital to buy back preferred shares it issued to the Development Bank of Japan. That would cut its paid-in capital by 63.5 percent to 86.1 billion yen. ($1 = 80.3200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)